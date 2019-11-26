Turkey ready to provide assistance for Albania over quake

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake has killed at least seven people in Albania on Tuesday.

Turkey on Tuesday conveyed condolences to Albania over a powerful earthquake that hit the country.

"TURKEY IS SIDE BY SIDE WITH ALBANIAN PEOPLE"

"We received the news with deep sorrow that an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude occurred in Albania this morning (26 November), whose epicenter was on the Adriatic Sea, 10 km [6.2 miles] off the town of Durres," Turkey’s Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

It extended "heartfelt condolences" to the people of Albania for the loss of lives, and wished speedy recovery to the injured. "Turkey, as always, is side by side with Albania in the face of this catastrophe. A search and rescue and a medical team have been dispatched by our country and will be transferred to Tirana today by military plane," it added.

Stressing solidarity with the government and people of Albania, it said Turkey is "ready to provide any assistance that may be needed".