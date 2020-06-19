Turkey records 1,300 new cases recorded in last 24 hours

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 4,882, with 21 more fatalities reported.

The daily coronavirus recoveries in Turkey have exceeded the new cases registered on Thursday, said the health minister.

A total of 1,382 people beat coronavirus over the past day, bringing the overall count to over 156,022, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data.

"LET'S CONTINUE OUR LIFE WITH PRECAUTIONS"

In intensive care, 755 patients are still receiving treatment for the coronavirus, the data showed.

According to test results, the tally of coronavirus cases nationwide reached 184,031, with 1,304 new infections in the last 24 hours, down by 125 people from a day earlier. "The negligence by one of us concerns all of us. Let's continue our life with precautions," Koca said.

Health care professionals conducted more than 48,400 tests for the disease in the past day, raising the total count to over 2,82 million.