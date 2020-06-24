Turkey records 1,315 new recoveries in last 24 hours

According to the official sources, healthcare workers did 42,982 tests for the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the total count to more than 3 million.

Turkey has now done over 3 million coronavirus tests since the outbreak began, the country’s health minister announced Tuesday.

A total of 1,315 more people won their battle against coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally of recoveries to 162,848, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing Health Ministry data.

893 PATIENTS REMAIN IN INTENSIVE CARE

Koca said the number of recovered patients was greater than the number of new cases.

Turkey reported 27 new coronavirus fatalities over the past day, bringing the total death toll to 5,001, the data showed.

According to test results, the total number of coronavirus cases nationwide to date reached 190,165, with new 1,268 infections reported. A total of 893 patients remain in intensive care units across the country.