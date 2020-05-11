Turkey records 47 deaths over 24 hours

Turkish health minister announced that the country confirmed 3,211 recoveries.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in Turkey has dropped to 42,180, the country’s health minister said on Sunday.

TOTAL DEATH TOLL STANDS AT 3,786

At least 3,211 coronavirus patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 92,691, Fahrettin Koca said.

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 3,786 as the country saw 47 more deaths, Koca said on Twitter.

The country registered 1,542 new cases, bringing the tally to 138,657, he noted, citing Health Ministry data.

As many as 36,187 tests were conducted in the country over the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests to more than 1.37 million, the minister said.