Turkey records 989 daily recoveries

Turkey reported a total of 839 new cases, bringing the infection tally to 163,942, health minister said.

The number of Turkey's coronavirus cases remains at the "anticipated level," while the number of patients who need respiratory support continues to drop, according to Turkey's top health authority on Sunday.

25 NEW FATALITIES RECORDED

The number of patients who recovered from the disease reached almost 128,000 as 989 more were discharged from hospitals over the past day, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, sharing the latest official coronavirus figures.

The death toll from pandemic rose to 4,540 as the country reported 25 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the data from the Health Ministry.

A total of 648 patients are being treated in intensive care due to coronavirus, the figures showed. Koca reiterated the importance of hand hygiene, wearing masks and keeping social distance.