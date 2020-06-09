Turkey records increase in number of recoveries

Country did over 39,360 coronavirus tests in past 24 hours, bringing tally to 2.3M, says latest figures

Turkey on Monday confirmed a banner 3,400 additional recoveries from the novel coronavirus as the country continues easing measures against the pandemic, according to the health minister.

"NEED FOR VENTILATORS HAS FALLEN"

The total number of recoveries from the disease hit 141,380 as 3,411 more patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing Health Ministry data.

Koca stressed the large increase in the number of recoveries, adding that the slight increase in the number of new cases could be stopped using masks and social distancing. “While the number of patients in intensive care is on the rise, the need for ventilators has fallen,” he added.

The country's death toll from the outbreak rose to 4,711 as Turkey reported 19 new fatalities over the last 24 hours. Healthcare professionals did 39,361 tests for the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number to more than 2.3 million.

According to the test results, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 171,121 with 989 new infections.