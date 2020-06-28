Turkey records nearly 2,000 recoveries in last 24 hours

Health care professionals conducted 45,213 tests for the disease in the past day, raising the total count to over 3.23 million.

Active novel coronavirus cases of Turkey continued to fall on Saturday, with 612 more recoveries than new infections in a day, said the country's health minister.

A total of 1,984 people beat coronavirus over the past day, bringing the overall count to 169,182, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data.

17 NEW FATALITIES OVER THE PAST DAY

"The number of recoveries is 612 more than the number of infected people. This number was 96 yesterday," Koca noted.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 5,082, as it reported 17 new fatalities in the past 24 hours. "Some 984 patients remain in intensive care," added Koca.

The minister also said that "5.68% of the diagnosed in the last 14 days are under the age of 17", while "63% are in the 25-45 age group".

Turkey recorded 24 less infections compared to yesterday, said Koca, adding: "If this drop continues, even at this speed, we can go below 1,000 [new daily infections] in two weeks," he added.