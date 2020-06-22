Turkey registers 160,240 coronavirus recoveries

.Health care workers conducted 40,496 tests to detect the disease over the past 24 hours, raising the total count to more than 2.94 million.

Turkey announced on Sunday 1,412 more recoveries from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to more than 160,000, according to the country’s health minister.

With the latest additions, the number of recoveries reached 160,240, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data.

23 FATALITIES WERE RECORDED IN LAST 24 HOURS

“The number of recovered patients is 320 more than the new cases today. We should increase the gap with measures,” said Koca.

The death toll in the country rose to 4,950, as 23 new fatalities were reported over the past day.

According to test results, the total number of coronavirus cases nationwide reached 187,685, with nearly 1,192 new infections. Sunday’s figures took the number of the active cases to 22,495.