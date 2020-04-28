Turkey registers 95 more fatalities from coronavirus

Turkish Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the country saw the highest number of discharged patients in a single day.

Turkey on Monday confirmed 95 more fatalities from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 2,900.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 112,261, as 2,131 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared on Twitter.

4,651 PATIENTS WERE RECOVERED IN PAST 24 HOURS

So far, a total of 33,791 patients have been discharged from medical care after recovering from the virus, with 4,651 discharged on last 24 hours alone, Health Ministry data showed.

The results of Monday also show that for the 3rd straight day, Turkey sees more coronavirus recoveries than new cases.

A total of 20,143 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 918,885, according to the data.