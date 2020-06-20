Turkey rejects UN's claims on Libya

Ankara wants to ensure 'lasting and sustainable ceasefire,' reinvigorate 'political solution process under UN,' says Turkey

Turkey has rejected "unfounded" allegations by the UN Human Rights Special Procedures.

"We reject the unfounded and unfortunate allegations in the press release of the UN Human Rights Special Procedures," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

STATEMENT’S OBJECTIVITY AND SOURCE ARE QUESTIONABLE

Aksoy said Turkey, extending its support to the internationally recognized Libyan government upon its request and pursuant to UN resolutions, emphasized from the very beginning that there was no military solution to the conflict in Libya.

"In this context, Turkey spares no effort to ensure a lasting and sustainable ceasefire and to reinvigorate the political solution process under the auspices of the UN."

"We have serious reservations about the aim of this statement made without consulting with Turkey and based on some accusations whose accuracy, objectivity and source are questionable," he said.

"The UN Human Rights Special Procedures is supposed to conduct its studies transparently and by considering the views of all parties instead of making biased and misleading public statements," Aksoy added.