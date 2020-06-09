Turkey remembers teacher martyred by PKK terrorists

Turkey on Tuesday observed the third death anniversary of a music teacher, who was martyred in a PKK terror attack.

Senay Aybuke Yalcin was martyred in the southeastern province of Batman three years ago. She was 22 years old.

THE PERPETRATOR WAS NEUTRALIZED IN MARCH 2018

“On the third year of her martyrdom, I commemorate our teacher Aybuke Yalcin, who was murdered in Batman by a terrorist organization. I respectfully commemorate all our teachers who contributed to the well-being of our nation and the development of our country, especially the martyred ones,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter.

Yalcin succumbed to her wounds in a brazen attack targeting the car of the mayor of Kozluk region in Batman. She was riding a minibus which was part of the convoy.

Turkish officials and civilians also sent their condolences on social media using the hashtag #AybukeYalçın.