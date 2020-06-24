Turkey reopens mosques for prayers

The head of the Religious Affairs Directorate announced that all prayers to be performed in mosques with congregation starting on Wednesday.

Turkey will reopen mosques for prayers with congregation as of Wednesday, said the head of Religious Affairs Directorate on Tuesday.

WORSHIPPERS WILL WEAR MASKS

Ali Erbas tweeted that worshippers will wear masks and maintain social distancing rules. Erbas noted that the mosques were already opened for afternoon and Friday prayers.

On March 16, the country's top religious body announced a nationwide suspension of congregational prayer gatherings, including Friday prayers, in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The country has recently relaxed restrictions as it enters a period of normalization.