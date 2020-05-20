Turkey reports 28 deaths in last 24 hours

The recoveries from the coronavirus rose to 112,895 as 1,318 more patients recovered over the past day.

Turkey recorded a little more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, said the health minister on Tuesday.

The country registered 1,022 new cases, bringing the tally to 151,615 while the active cases dropped to 34.521, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data.

882 PATIENTS UNDER INTENSIVE CARE

“There is an expected decrease in the number of new cases. The number of patients in intensive care is declining,” he added. “The number of healed patients is at the predicted level,” Koca said.

The death toll from the outbreak rose to 4,199 as the country reported 28 new fatalities -- the lowest figure since March 29 -- over the past 24 hours.

Turkey conducted more than 25,000 tests over the past 24 hours, raising the overall number to over 1.67 million.