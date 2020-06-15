Turkey restarts legal proceedings as of June 15

The country confirmed over 178,200 coronavirus cases, while recoveries surpassed 151,000. The virus has killed over 4,800 people in the country.

Turkey's Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül on Monday announced that all legal proceedings and trials in the country would continue as of June 16 after having been halted due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"REPUTATION OF JUDICIARY IMPROVED AS ADVOCACY STRENGTHENED"

"We've taken all the precautions in the courthouses," Gül said. "We'll increase dialogue and cooperation to strengthen the legal profession and advocacy," Gül added.

Stressing that the reputation of the judiciary improved as advocacy strengthened, Gül said: "We want a structure that strengthens advocacy in all areas of law."