Turkey sees jump in new coronavirus cases

On Saturday, Turkey confirmed 1,459 coronavirus cases for a single day.

Turkey on Sunday confirmed 1,562 new cases from the novel coronavirus after the country eased measures against the disease.

"WE ARE MOVING AWAY FROM OUR TARGET"

The latest infections raised the tally of coronaviruscases nationwide to 178,239, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data.

“The number of recoveries fell below the number of new cases. We are moving away from the target,” Koca warned. “Our weak point is unwary optimism. Let’s be prudent optimist,” he urged the public.

According to test results, 151, 417 people beat the disease, with new 1,330 recoveries, while 717 patients remain in intensive care.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 4,807, as it reported 15 new fatalities in the past 24 hours. Health care professionals conducted 45,176 tests for the disease in the past day, raising the total count to over 2.63 million.