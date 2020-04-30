Turkey sends 2nd batch of medical supplies to US

A Turkish Airforce A400M aircraft carrying medical aid supplies to be used against coronavirus in US departs from Ankara.

A Turkish military cargo plane carrying the second batch of medical supplies departed for the US on Thursday to deliver aid to its NATO ally battling the coronavirus outbreak.

MEDICAL AID WAS PREPARED AT THE DIRECTIONS OF PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN

"Second part of the medical aid supplies, prepared at the directions of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with the aim to help combat the coronavirus outbreak, has departed Ankara onboard the Turkish Armed Forces aircraft," the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

The aircraft was sent off to its destination by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kiran and US Ambassador to Ankara David Satterfield, along with Turkish and US military personnel.

First part of the medical aid supplies that included masks, face visors, N95 masks and overalls was sent on Tuesday.

Previously, Turkey sent medical aid to UK, Spain, Italy, Britain, Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Libya and Somalia with aims to combat the pandemic.