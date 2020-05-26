Turkey sends medical aid to Chad in fight against coronavirus

Medical supplies sent to the Central African country upon directives of President Erdoğan.

A Turkish plane carrying medical supplies departed from the capital Ankara for Chad on Tuesday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

TURKEY SEND MEDICAL AID TO MORE THAN 55 COUNTRIES

The boxes containing the aid carried a message for the people of Chad.

"After hopelessness, there is so much hope, and after darkness, there is the much brighter sun,” it said, quoting the words of 13th century Sufi poet Jalaluddin Rumi.

Turkey has helped at least 55 countries, including Italy, Spain and the UK, and remains the world's third largest provider of humanitarian aid during the pandemic.