Turkey sends medical aid to Kazakhstan

Medical supplies include 150,000 face masks, sanitizers.

Medical supplies sent by Turkey arrived in Kazakhstan on Monday to help fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"WE WILL SUPPORT OUR KAZAKH FRIENDS"

Turkey sent 150,000 face masks and sanitizers, said a statement by the Turkish Embassy in Nur Sultan.

"We believe that medical supplies will support our Kazakh friends in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, which has become a global threat," the embassy added.

Turkey's aid to Kazakhstan is a clear example of global solidarity in combating the virus, Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.