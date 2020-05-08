Turkey sends medical aid to Tunisia

National Defense Ministry said that supplies sent upon the instructions of President Erdoğan.

Turkey on Friday sent medical aid supplies to Tunisia to be used in the fight against novel coronavirus, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN'S LETTER WAS AMONG THE DELIVERIES

“Medical aid supplies, prepared at the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for use against the coronavirus outbreak, have been sent to Tunisia,” the ministry said on Twitter.

“Along with the medical supplies, a letter from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was also delivered to the officials to be submitted to the President of Tunisia Kais Saied,” the ministry also added.

In a Wednesday statement, Turkish foreign minister said some two-thirds of the nations of the world have requested medical supplies from Turkey to fight coronavirus, and nearly half of these requests were met.