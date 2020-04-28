Turkey sends medical aid to US

New York is the worst-hit state by the pandemic with 22,668 deaths and more than 291,900 cases, followed by New Jersey with 6,044 deaths and over 111,180 cases.

Turkey stands in solidarity with the US, its NATO ally, against the novel coronavirus, the country’s communications director said Monday.

“Turkey continues to deliver medical supplies to its friends and allies. We are proud to announce that 500,000 surgical masks and other PPE [personal protective equipment] will arrive at @Andrews_JBA tomorrow. We stand in solidarity with the United States, our NATO ally, against coronavirus,” Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

Turkey has delivered aid to at least 57 countries so far to help them fight the coronavirus outbreak, including those badly hit by the virus such as the UK, Italy and Spain.

The US remains the country with the most infections, at nearly 987,467. It also has the highest number of deaths with over 56,000.