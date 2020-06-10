Turkey sends medical aid trucks to Serbia

Trucks include protective masks, beds, sanitizers, ventilators, and various medicinal products.

The truck which set off from Istanbul is expected to reach a hospital in Novi Pazar, one of the largest cities of Serbia, on Monday.

SUPPLIES WERE SENT UPON DIRECTIVES BY ERDOĞAN

The supplies were sent by Turkey's Health Ministry and Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) upon directives by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Bayram Akgul, head of DEIK, said that Turkey and Serbia maintain bilateral relations based on mutual respect for each other.

Stressing the two countries have developed economic relations, Akgul said: “We have a foreign trade volume of over $1.3 billion. With new targets, we have a trade target of $2 billion in the short term and $5 billion in the medium term. In order to boost economic relations, political relations must also be good."