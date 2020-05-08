Turkey sends medical supplies to Ukraine

Turkey also sent supplies to Tunisia earlier in the day.

Turkey sent Friday medical aid supplies to Ukraine to help fight against novel coronavirus outbreak that claimed thousands of lives worldwide.

MASKS, GLOVES, MEDICAL GOWNS

“Medical aid supplies, prepared at the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for use against the coronavirus outbreak, have been sent to Ukraine,” Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

In a Wednesday statement, the Turkish foreign minister said some two-thirds of the nations of the world have requested medical supplies from Turkey to fight coronavirus, and nearly half of these requests were met.

The countries included the worst-hit ones such as Italy, Spain, and the UK, while Turkey remains the world's third-largest provider of humanitarian aid during the pandemic.