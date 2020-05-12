Turkey sends more medical aid to Balkans

The countries included the worst-hit ones such as the US, Italy, Spain, and the UK, while Turkey remains the world's third-largest provider of humanitarian aid during the pandemic.

A Turkish military plane carrying medical supplies departed from the capital Ankara for North Macedonia and Albania on Tuesday to support the countries' battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

TWO-THIRDS OF THE NATIONS OF WORLD REQUESTED MEDICAL SUPPLIES FROM TURKEY

"Turkish Armed Forces aircraft, carrying the medical supplies prepared at the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) for use against the coronavirus outbreak, took off from Ankara Etimesgut Airbase for Republic of North Macedonia and Albania," the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu last week said some two-thirds of the nations of the world requested medical supplies from Turkey to fight coronavirus, and nearly half of these requests were met.