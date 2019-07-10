Turkey slams US’s S-400s statement

State Department's remarks incompatible with G20 summit meeting between Turkish, US leaders, says Turkish Foreign Ministry.

With the arrival of Russian S-400 missile defense systems imminent, Turkey urged the US on Wednesday to refrain from missteps that could harm bilateral ties.

"TURKEY HAD BEEN TREATED UNFAIRLY"

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hami Aksoy said a statement made Tuesday by the US State Department about Turkey’s purchase of the air defense system was incompatible with a previous meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his US counterpart Donald Trump during last month's G20 Summit.

Underlining that the conditions that led Turkey to buy the Russian systems were well-known, Aksoy added that Trump confirmed this at the G20 Summit when he made it clear that Turkey had been treated unfairly by previous U.S. administrations.