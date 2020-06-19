Turkey tests its first medium-range missile engine

The 400-horse-power engine can provide a 1,300-newton thrust despite its small size, Technology Minister said.

Turkey on Friday tested successfully its first medium-range-anti-ship missile engine.

The TEI-TJ300 was produced by TUSAS Engine Industries (TEI).

IMPORTANT STEP FOR DEFENSE INDUSTRY

The new engine developed by Turkish engineers is an important step for the country's defense industry, said Technology Minister Mustafa Varank after the test in the central Eskisehir province.

Turkey tests its first medium-range missile engine WATCH

The minister noted that the engine was designed to be used for medium-range-anti-ship missiles, but it can be used in several different platforms.

The test facilities were also domestically produced, he said, adding: "You can make a product, but if a foreign country does not provide testing opportunities, you cannot test the product."