Turkey tests Russian S-400 air defense system

Turkish F-16 warplanes fly over the country’s capital Ankara on Monday to test its new Russian S-400 missile defenses.

The provincial governor’s office announced on Sunday that the Turkish Air Force F-16s and other aircraft will conduct low- and high-altitude flights over Ankara on Monday and Tuesday to test an air defense system project.

F-16S FLIED OVER ANKARA

The flights were to test the S-400 radar system. Ankara began receiving the S-400s last July but they are not yet operational.

Despite Washington’s threats of suspending Turkey from the F-35 program, Turkey took delivery of two Russian S-400 batteries this year.