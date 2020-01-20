Turkey to continue supporting political solution in Libya

Speaking to reporters traveling with him on the plane following the conference in Berlin, President Erdogan said that Turkey's efforts regarding Libya have brought balance to the process.

Turkey will continue supporting the political process in Libya both on the ground and at the negotiating table, said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday.

Erdogan said Turkey's presence in Libya raises hopes for peace.

"GAMES ARE BEING PLAYED ON THE REGION"

He underlined that compliance with cease-fire in Libya brokered by Russia and Turkey will pave the way for a political solution. “We see what kind of games are being played under the guise of fighting terrorism [in Libya],” he added.

Turkey opposed the EU's offer to be part of Libya process as a coordinator, Erdogan noted.

Touching peace building process in northern Syria, he said: "If we realize our own plans and projects in the region between Ras al-Ayn and Tal Abyad, these areas will become cities of peace".