Turkey to resume domestic flights on June 1

Travel permits would no longer be required for intercity public transportation vehicles as well.

Turkey on Saturday announced the resumption of domestic flights as the country eases coronavirus restrictions and looks to restore normalcy.

THE COUNTRY HAS STARTED THE NORMALIZATION PROCESS

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said domestic flights would resume on June 1 as part of the normalization process after the months-long virus restrictions, adding that the first flights would be from Istanbul to major cities of Ankara, Izmir, Antalya and Trabzon provinces, while flights to other cities would resume gradually.

On Saturday, the Turkish Interior Ministry also ordered local officials to allow restaurants, cafes, patisseries, coffee shops and similar venues to open daily until 10.00 p.m. local time, as of June 1.

Parks, gardens, picnic and recreational areas, hiking and fishing, as well as beaches, swimming pools and hot springs will also resume services effective Monday.

The ministry also said that travel permits would no longer be required for intercity public transportation vehicles, noting that entry and exit restrictions in the country's 15 provinces would also be lifted as of midnight May 31.