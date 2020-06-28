Turkey to send medical aid to Iraq

Iraq has so far reported more than 43,000 virus cases and 1,660 deaths.

Turkey will send medical aid to Iraqi and Turkmen people, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday.

"TURKEY STANDS WITH HIS BROTHERS"

The aid will be dispatched upon the instructions of President Erdoğan.

Thanking Turkey on Twitter, Iraqi Turkmen Front head Ersat Salihi said this will reduce coronavirus cases in the country.

"Turkey always stands with its Turkmen and Iraqi brothers," Kalin responded to Salihi's post.