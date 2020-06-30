Turkey to send medical aid to Serbia

Turkey previously sent two trucks carrying medical supplies to the country which has reported 14,046 virus cases and 270 deaths so far.

Turkey will send medical aid to Serbia to help the Balkan country combat coronavirus, Serbia’s deputy prime minister said on Monday.

THE AID WILL BE DELIVERED TO NOVI PAZAR REGION

Speaking to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan over the phone, Rasim Ljajic said that the city of Novi Pazar will receive protective and medical equipment from Turkey.

Meanwhile, Bosnia and Herzegovina announced that it will send medical teams and doctors of various specialties to Novi Pazar to help the local doctors.

Also, Serbia’s Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, together with Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar, will visit the city on Tuesday.

Novi Pazar has become a hotbed of coronavirus in Serbia, after the government eased very strong epidemiological measures that have been in force in the country since mid-March, including a curfew.

About a week ago 20 doctors and almost 40 nurses in a hospital were infected with the coronavirus.