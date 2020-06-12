Turkey-Venezuela sign agreement on medical supplies

Turkey has helped at least 125 countries with humanitarian aid during the outbreak

Turkey on Thursday signed an agreement to send medical supplies to Venezuela as part of efforts against the novel coronavirus.

VENEZUELAN AMBASSADOR THANKED PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN

An agreement to grant protective equipment and mechanical ventilators was signed in the capital Ankara by Deputy Health Minister Emine Alp Mese and Venezuelan Ambassador Jose Gregorio Bracho Reyes, according to information obtained by Anadolu Agency correspondent.

Mese said Turkey will be pleased to share its experience and knowledge it gained during the pandemic with Venezuelan scientists and ministry officials.

Reyes thanked Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the support, adding that Venezuela is ready to sign agreements with Turkey in all areas of health sector.