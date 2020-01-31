Turkey welcomes 51.7 million visitors in 2019
The country’s tourism revenues hit $34.5B high last year.
31.01.2020 - 13:19
Turkish tourism revenues hit $34.5 billion in 2019, a new record high, the country's statistical authority said Friday.
A 13.7 PERCENT RISE FROM THE PREVIOUS YEAR
The figure jumped 17% last year, up from $29.5 billion in 2018, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported.
The country welcomed 51.9 million visitors last year, a rise of 13.7% from the previous year, made up of 86.2% foreigners and 13.8% Turkish citizens residing abroad, TurkStat said.
The average expenditure per capita stood at $666 in 2019, up from $647 a year ago.
