Turkey welcomes 51.7 million visitors in 2019

Turkish tourism revenues hit $34.5 billion in 2019, a new record high, the country's statistical authority said Friday.

The figure jumped 17% last year, up from $29.5 billion in 2018, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) reported.

The country welcomed 51.9 million visitors last year, a rise of 13.7% from the previous year, made up of 86.2% foreigners and 13.8% Turkish citizens residing abroad, TurkStat said.

The average expenditure per capita stood at $666 in 2019, up from $647 a year ago.