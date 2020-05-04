Turkey's 3-day coronavirus curfew ends in 31 provinces

According to the ministry added, judicial or administrative proceedings were applied for 27,828 people who broke the curfew between May 1 and May 3.

Turkey lifted a 72-hour curfew as of midnight Sunday, which had been imposed in 31 provinces to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

TURKEY HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING WEEKEND CURFEW SINCE APRIL 11

The government enforced its fourth weekend-long stay-at-home order, which included the May 1 International Labour Day holiday.

Turkish citizens in 31 provinces followed the curfew by and large staying at their homes, said the Interior Ministry in a statement on Sunday. The country's first curfew was implemented on April 11-12.

The curfew was effective in the capital Ankara as well as Adana, Antalya, Aydin, Balikesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakir, Erzurum, Eskisehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Mugla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Sanliurfa, Tekirdag, Trabzon, Van and Zonguldak.