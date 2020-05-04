Turkey's 3-day coronavirus curfew ends in 31 provinces
Turkey lifted a 72-hour curfew as of midnight Sunday, which had been imposed in 31 provinces to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
TURKEY HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING WEEKEND CURFEW SINCE APRIL 11
The government enforced its fourth weekend-long stay-at-home order, which included the May 1 International Labour Day holiday.
Turkish citizens in 31 provinces followed the curfew by and large staying at their homes, said the Interior Ministry in a statement on Sunday. The country's first curfew was implemented on April 11-12.
The curfew was effective in the capital Ankara as well as Adana, Antalya, Aydin, Balikesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakir, Erzurum, Eskisehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Mugla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Sanliurfa, Tekirdag, Trabzon, Van and Zonguldak.
