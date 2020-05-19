Turkey’s active coronavirus cases drop under 35,000

More than 25,000 tests were conducted in the country over the past 24 hours, raising the overall number of tests to over 1.65 million.

Turkey's total number of recoveries from coronavirus hit 111,577 on Monday, while the active cases dropped to 34,845, said the health minister.

1,615 PATIENTS HAVE RECOVERED IN LAST 24 HOURS

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 4,171 as the country reported 31 new fatalities -- the lowest figure since March 23 -- over the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data.

Over the past day, 1,615 more patients recovered, according to the official data.

“The number of patients who need intensive care and ventilators continues to decrease,” he said.

The country registered 1,158 new cases, bringing the tally to 150,593. There are currently 903 patients under intensive care in Turkey.