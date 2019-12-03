Turkey's annual inflation rate rises to 10.56 percent
Turkish statistical authority stated that the highest annual rise was 43.35% in alcoholic beverages and tobacco.
03.12.2019 - 13:11
Turkey saw a 10.56% annual hike in consumer prices in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Tuesday.
CONSUMER INDEX ROSE
Last month, the annual inflation rose 2.01 percentage points from 8.55% in October.
The highest price increase on a yearly basis was recorded in alcoholic beverages and tobacco with 43.35% in November, according to the statistical authority.
On a monthly basis, consumer price index rose 0.38% in November.
