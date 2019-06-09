Turkey’s Antalya breaks record for daily passenger entry
The resort city had over 930,000 foreign visitors in April, official figures indicated.
09.06.2019 - 15:33
Turkey's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya has broken the daily record with 85,205 tourists arriving by air on Saturday.
GOVERNOR CONGRATULATED CITIZENS
"Congratulations Antalya. This is an all-time record for daily passenger entry. The number of arriving passengers is 85,205 on June 8, 2019," Antalya Governor Munir Karaloglu said in a tweet on Sunday.
He added that this month showed a 17% increase in tourists compared to the same period last year with 570,422 visitors to the city.
Also, so far 3,870,211 tourists have visited Antalya this year, an 18% increase from last year.
