Turkey’s Antalya breaks record for daily passenger entry

The resort city had over 930,000 foreign visitors in April, official figures indicated.
09.06.2019 - 15:33

Turkey's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya has broken the daily record with 85,205 tourists arriving by air on Saturday.

GOVERNOR CONGRATULATED CITIZENS

"Congratulations Antalya. This is an all-time record for daily passenger entry. The number of arriving passengers is 85,205 on June 8, 2019," Antalya Governor Munir Karaloglu said in a tweet on Sunday.

He added that this month showed a 17% increase in tourists compared to the same period last year with 570,422 visitors to the city.

Also, so far 3,870,211 tourists have visited Antalya this year, an 18% increase from last year.