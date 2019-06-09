Turkey’s Antalya breaks record for daily passenger entry

The resort city had over 930,000 foreign visitors in April, official figures indicated.

Turkey's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya has broken the daily record with 85,205 tourists arriving by air on Saturday.

GOVERNOR CONGRATULATED CITIZENS

"Congratulations Antalya. This is an all-time record for daily passenger entry. The number of arriving passengers is 85,205 on June 8, 2019," Antalya Governor Munir Karaloglu said in a tweet on Sunday.

He added that this month showed a 17% increase in tourists compared to the same period last year with 570,422 visitors to the city.

Also, so far 3,870,211 tourists have visited Antalya this year, an 18% increase from last year.