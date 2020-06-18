Turkey’s anti-terror operation Claw-Tiger continues

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and the Turkish Armed Forces Command are managing and dispatching the operation from the Army Command Control Center

Turkey has launched Operation Claw-Tiger against terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry announced early Wednesday.

MORE THAN 500 PKK TARGETS WERE HIT

As part of the operation, the Turkish Armed Forces have destroyed more than 500 PKK targets in northern Iraq's Haftanin region.

According to the security sources on Thursday, in the first 36 hours of the operation, Turkish forces hit over 500 targets of the PKK terror group in the region with F-16 jets, howitzers and multiple rockets.

Following the strikes, Turkish commandos also conducted an infiltration operation through land and air to target terrorist hideouts.