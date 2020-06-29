Turkey's anti-terror operation continues

Our targets are only terrorists, we are respecting the territorial integrity of our neighbor Iraq, Turkish Defense Minister Said.

Turkey has neutralized 41 terrorists as part of Operation Claw-Tiger in northern Iraq and seized large number of weapons and ammunition, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

"OUR EFFORTS WILL CONTINUE"

"All our troops burst on the pre-determined areas with attacking air operations. They are working day and night, and the efforts are ongoing to take these regions under control," Akar said.

His remarks came during a weekly meeting of chief of general staff, commanders of air, land and naval forces via a video link. The commander of Turkish Task Force in Afghanistan and the head of military representative of Turkey in NATO headquarters were also in attendance of the meeting.

"We have achieved notable successes with our efforts so far. 41 terrorists have been neutralized, a large number of weapons, ammunition, tools, and life-sustaining materials belonging to the terrorists have been seized," Akar added.

He also said that at least 81 terrorist hideouts in northern Iraq were demolished by Turkish air forces in the Operation Claw-Eagle on June 15. He stressed that Turkish forces are quite careful to not harm civilians as well as historical and religious buildings.