Turkey’s coronavirus cases down, minister says

Turkish Health Minister says that 64 people lost their lives over the past 24 hours from coronavirus, bringing total death toll to 3,461.

A total of 86,166 people have recovered so far from the novel coronavirus in Turkey, including 5,015 people registered on Monday, the country's Health Minister said.

1,614 NEW CASES WERE REPORTED IN 24 HOURS

The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 3,461 as Turkey saw 64 more deaths in the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

The country registered 1,614 new cases, bringing the tally to 127,659, he added.

Meanwhile, over 35,771 additional tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests so far to 1.17 million.