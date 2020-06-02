Turkey's coronavirus deaths stand at 4,563

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 4,563 as the country reported 23 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

Active coronavirus cases in Turkey fell to 30,000 in the past 24 hours, said the health minister on Monday.

651 PATIENCE ARE IN INTENSIVE CARE

The number of patients who recovered from coronavirus in Turkey reached almost 128,947 as 974 more were discharged from hospitals over the past day, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, reporting the latest official figures.

Turkey reported a total of 827 new cases, bringing the infection tally to 164,769, Koca added.

A total of 651 patients are being treated in intensive care due to coronavirus, the figures showed.

Koca reiterated the importance of people keeping their hands clean, wearing masks, and maintaining social distance.