Turkey's coronavirus drug waiting for trial permits

In affiliation with the Health Ministry and 58 other university hospitals, Health Sciences University has worked day and night to fight coronavirus.

A new treatment for the deadly coronavirus developed by Turkish healthcare institutions is now awaiting state permission for testing.

The drug, called TR-C 19, was developed by Istanbul-based Health Sciences University and VSY Biotechnology, a firm with offices in Istanbul, Europe, and India.

NECESSARY PERMITS ARE BEING WAITED

Research to find a cure for coronavirus is going on worldwide, and Turkey has taken serious steps in this direction, said Dr. Cevdet Erdol from Health Sciences University.

Stressing the importance of collaboration between universities and industries, Erdol said: "All public and private institutions should take joint initiatives in difficult times like these." Erdol said they have accelerated their R&D work in order to provide the drug to the public as soon as possible.

"As a result of our research and R&D work on the drug TR-C 19 produced in collaboration with the Health Ministry and the Health Institutes of Turkey (TUSEB), we neutralized the coronavirus virus previously isolated in our labs. It’s ready to be tested on volunteer subjects," he said.

Adding that they are awaiting necessary permits from the Health Ministry, Erdol said they hope to be authorizing the drug soon.