Turkey’s coronavirus recoveries near 120,000

More than 1,000 people recover from disease in past 24 hours, with tally of total recoveries nearly 120,000

Turkey on Sunday confirmed nearly 120,000 recoveries from coronavirus as the country began easing measures against the pandemic, according to the Health Ministry.

Some 1,141 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the country, bringing the total to 156,827, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Twitter.

769 PATIENTS ARE IN INTENSIVE CARE

Recoveries from the disease hit 118,694 as 1,092 more patients were discharged from hospitals over the past day, Koca added. The death toll from the outbreak rose to 4,340 as the country reported 32 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to ministry data.

While the number of new cases topped the recovery figure for the first time in recent days, Koca explained: "The variability in the number of new cases is at the expected level."

Healthcare professionals did over 24,500 new tests for the virus, raising the overall number to over 1.83 million. There are currently 769 patients in intensive care, the data showed.