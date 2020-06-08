Turkey's coronavirus recoveries rise to 137,969

Currently, some 274 patients are being treated in intensive care, the ministry data showed.

Turkey on Sunday confirmed 2,647 more recoveries, with 137,969 patients recovering from the novel coronavirus nationwide.

23 NEW FATALITIES IN LAST 24 HOURS

Over the last 24 hours, 23 new fatalities were reported, taking the death toll to 4,692, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Healthcare workers did 35,335 tests for the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the total to more than 2.33 million.

According to the test results, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 170,132 with 914 new infections.