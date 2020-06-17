Turkey’s coronavirus recoveries top 153,000

Total number of recoveries reach 153,379, while 732 patients remain in intensive care, says health minister

Turkey on Tuesday confirmed 1,467 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total tally to 181,298, according to its health minister.

TOTAL TEST NUMBERS RISE TO 2.72 MILLION

The total number of recoveries from the disease reached 153,379, while 732 patients remain in intensive care, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, citing the Health Ministry data.

The country's death toll from the virus rose to 4,842, as it reported 17 more fatalities in the past 24 hours.

Health care professionals conducted nearly 47,000 tests to detect the disease in the past day, raising the total count to over 2.72 million.