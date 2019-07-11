Turkey's current account posts $151M surplus in May

This May Turkey's current account balance posted a $151 million surplus, improving from a $6.17 billion deficit in the same month last year, the Turkish Central Bank announced.

900 MILLION DOLLARS SURPLUS FOR THE MAY

In balance of payments figures released early Thursday, the bank said that the country's 12-month rolling deficit totaled $2.37 billion.

Projections of a group of 14 economists ranged from a $600 million deficit to a $900 million surplus for the fifth month of 2019.

The survey also showed the end-2019 current account balance is expected to show a deficit of $8.1 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.7 billion to $13.5 billion.