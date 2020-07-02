Turkey’s death toll from coronavirus stands at 5,150

Turkey registered 1,192 new cases of coronavirus in the past day and the total number of infections nationwide reached 201,098, showed the data.

More than 2,300 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Turkey over the past 24 hours, according to the country's health minister on Wednesday.

MOST CASES OCCUR BETWEEN AGES OF 25 AND 45

A total of 2,311 coronavirus patients recovered from the virus, bringing the total number to 175,422, Fahrettin Koca said following a scientific committee meeting in the capital Ankara.

The country's death toll from the coronavirus rose to 5,150, with 19 new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours.

Healthcare professionals conducted over 52,000 tests for the disease since Monday, raising the overall count to over 3.43 million.

Nearly 54 percent of all coronavirus patients in the country are in the metropolis Istanbul, Koca said. He noted that there had been decreasing trend in the average age of coronavirus cases over the last month, with most cases occurring between the ages of 25 and 45.

Koca stressed that the idea that the virus had weakened and that its spread had slowed was misleading and lacked scientific evidence. "Anyone who is conscious about the coronavirus pandemic and complies with the rules is a hero that saves lives in today's conditions," he added.