Turkey's death toll from the pandemic rises to 3,520

5,119 recover, 59 die over past 24 hours, number of ICU and ventilator patients drop in country, says health minister

Turkey's number of ICU and ventilator patients drop, and a total of 73,285 people have recovered so far from the novel coronavirus in Turkey, including 5,119 registered on Tuesday, the country's health minister said.

A TOTAL OF 129,491 CASES WERE REPORTED

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 3,520 as Turkey saw 59 more deaths in the past 24 hours, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

The country recorded 1,832 new cases, bringing the tally to 129,491, he added.

Also, over 33,283 additional tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests so far to 1,204,421.