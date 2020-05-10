Turkey's death toll rises to 3,739, minister says

The country registered 1,546 new cases, bringing the tally to 137,115, he noted, citing Health Ministry data.

Nearly 90,000 patients have so far recovered in Turkey from the novel coronavirus, the country’s health minister said on Saturday.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the total number of recovered patients reached 89,480.

50 MORE DEATHS IN THE PAST 24 HOURS

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 3,739 as the country saw 50 more deaths, while 3,084 patients recovered over the past 24 hours, Koca said on Twitter.

As many as 35,605 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests to more than 1.33 million, the minister added.

He highlighted the decline in the number of patients at intensive care units and new cases.