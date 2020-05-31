Turkey's death toll rises to 4,515

The country reported a total of 983 new cases, bringing the infection tally to 163,103, Turkish Health Minister said.

The total number of novel coronavirus tests in Turkey has exceeded 2 million, while the daily test count has increased by 3,000, according to Turkey's top health authority on Saturday.

26 NEW FATALITIES IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

The number of patients who recovered from the disease reached almost 127,000 as 1,021 more were discharged from hospitals over the past day, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter, sharing the latest official coronavirus figures.

The death toll from the outbreak rose to 4,515 as Turkey reported 26 new fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the data retrieved from the Turkish Health Ministry. A total of 649 coronavirus patients are being treated in intensive care, the data showed.

Koca reiterated the importance of hand hygiene, wearing masks and keeping social distance.