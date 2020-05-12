Turkey's death toll stands at 3,841

Citing the Health Ministry data minister said that the country registered 1,114 new cases, bringing the tally to 139,771.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in Turkey has dropped to 40,150, the country’s health minister said on Monday.

A total of 3,089 coronavirus patients have recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 95,780, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

55 DEATHS WERE RECORDED IN LAST 24 HOURS

The death toll from the pandemic rose to 3,841 as the country saw 55 more fatalities over the past day, Koca added.

As many as 32,722 tests were conducted in the country over the last 24 hours, with the total number of tests rising over 1.4 million, he said.

The number of patients under intensive care and who need ventilator for breathing continues decreasing, the top health official added.

Koca said if the public continues following precautions, the daily number of cases will drop below 1,000.